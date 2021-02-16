Keeping pets safe and warm during dangerously cold temperatures

A Baton Rouge dog named 'Bentley' who discovered the existence of ice during the Feb. 16, 2021 winter storm. Photo: Laurie Weill Brandt

BATON ROUGE - As bitingly cold weather conditions overtake south Louisiana, many are not only concerned about their own safety but with the best way to care for their four-legged friends during freezing temperatures.

According to the Red Cross, it's best to bring pets indoors during cold winter weather.

The organization also suggests moving livestock and other large animals to sheltered areas where they'll have access to non-frozen drinking water.

In additions to this, the Humane Society of the United States suggests the following measures:

-If pets cannot come indoors, make sure they are protected by a dry, draft-free enclosure large enough to allow them to sit and lie down, but small enough to hold in the pet’s body heat. Raise the floor a few inches off the ground and cover it with cedar shavings or straw. Turn the enclosure away from the wind and cover the doorway with waterproof burlap or heavy plastic.

-Salt and other chemicals used to melt snow and ice can irritate a pet’s paws. Wipe their paws with a damp towel before your pet licks them and irritates their mouth.

-Antifreeze is a deadly poison. Wipe up spills and store antifreeze out of reach.

Click here for more suggestions on how to keep pets safe during winter storms.