Keeping our eyes on the tropics (again)

Today and Tonight: A cloudy start this morning, will give way to a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Many of us may not get out of the 70s today, but within any breaks in the clouds, temperatures should be able to warm up. Tonight, we'll see more clearing with partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.



Looking Ahead: The weekend will end out dry with plenty of sunshine on Sunday. As we head into next week, we'll be tracking two big features: a cold front and a tropical system. Both could have impacts on our local forecast by mid-week. Tuesday, there may be enough available moisture and instability to get a few showers to pop up in the afternoon. The main weather system will come into play on Wednesday, with a cold front and associated upper level low, that could deliver a round of storms across the region. To make things more complex, invest 95L in the Caribbean could also draw in more moisture into parts of the central Gulf Coast.

The Tropics:





The National Hurricane Center has continued to up the development chances on Invest 95L, and it is very likely we will have our next tropical depression by the end of the day today.

Forecast models are coming into better agreement on the system moving into the central Gulf of Mexico next week, with a continued northwest movement. By mid-week, the system should begin to be steered to the northeast due to a frontal system forecast to move through the region sometime on Wednesday.





Without a developed system yet, forecast confidence is low but this is our current thinking. No need to panic, just continue to check back for updates.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton