'Keep Tiger Town Beautiful' volunteers find loaded gun in Baton Rouge along Airline Highway

By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Litter warriors with the group Keep Tiger Town Beautiful found a loaded gun along Airline Highway Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post from Jennifer Richardson, the gun was found within the chain link fence along the highway.

Richardson said the group contacted the police, who collected the gun.

