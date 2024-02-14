Keep Louisiana clean! Recycle your beads in Baton Rouge or New Orleans

BATON ROUGE - Did you catch more beads than you know what to do with this Carnival season? Don't let them fall by the wayside.

The MidCity Redevelopment Alliance collects unwanted beads for recycling to keep them from ending up on the streets or in waterways where they may be harmful.

Drop-off is at the MCRA office at 419 North 19th Street.

The Audubon Zoo is also hosting a drop-off at their campus in New Orleans until March 6—no admission needed!