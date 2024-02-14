61°
Latest Weather Blog
Keep Louisiana clean! Recycle your beads in Baton Rouge or New Orleans
BATON ROUGE - Did you catch more beads than you know what to do with this Carnival season? Don't let them fall by the wayside.
The MidCity Redevelopment Alliance collects unwanted beads for recycling to keep them from ending up on the streets or in waterways where they may be harmful.
Drop-off is at the MCRA office at 419 North 19th Street.
Trending News
The Audubon Zoo is also hosting a drop-off at their campus in New Orleans until March 6—no admission needed!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
There's no place like New Roads: Revelers gather for Mardi Gras year...
-
Blue Cross Blue Shield cancels acquisition under Elevance Health in last-minute switch-up
-
Fire hydrant trapped in a tree, how the budding problem was fixed
-
WATCH: Revelers celebrate Mardi Gras across the state
-
Mardi Gras New Roads Feb 12 2024