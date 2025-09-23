76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Keep Louisiana Beautiful holds annual conference in Baton Rouge targeting state's litter problem

2 hours 15 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, September 23 2025 Sep 23, 2025 September 23, 2025 6:10 AM September 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Keep Louisiana Beautiful's annual conference continues through Wednesday, inviting experts to discuss ways to resolve Louisiana’s litter problem and beautify its public spaces. 

The conference started on Monday with tours of facilities across Baton Rouge dedicated to various aspects of natural beautification. Attendees visited the LSU Center for River Studies, the LSU AgCenter Botanical Gardens and Republic Services' Materials Recovery Facility. 

The conference also welcomed 30 experts on litter prevention, enforcement, education, cleanup, beautification, recycling, waste reduction and sustainability initiatives.

The forum concludes on Wednesday with the Everyday Hero Awards Luncheon at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center, recognizing individuals, businesses and nonprofits making a real difference in cleaning up Louisiana.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days