Latest Weather Blog
Keep Louisiana Beautiful holds annual conference in Baton Rouge targeting state's litter problem
BATON ROUGE — Keep Louisiana Beautiful's annual conference continues through Wednesday, inviting experts to discuss ways to resolve Louisiana’s litter problem and beautify its public spaces.
The conference started on Monday with tours of facilities across Baton Rouge dedicated to various aspects of natural beautification. Attendees visited the LSU Center for River Studies, the LSU AgCenter Botanical Gardens and Republic Services' Materials Recovery Facility.
The conference also welcomed 30 experts on litter prevention, enforcement, education, cleanup, beautification, recycling, waste reduction and sustainability initiatives.
The forum concludes on Wednesday with the Everyday Hero Awards Luncheon at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center, recognizing individuals, businesses and nonprofits making a real difference in cleaning up Louisiana.
