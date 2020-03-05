Latest Weather Blog
Katy Perry uses new music video to reveal her pregnancy
These days, pop stars are known for using their music to give audiences a glimpse into some of their most private moments.
This week pop singer Katy Perry followed this trend by using her latest music video to reveal that she's pregnant.
When the 35-year-old singer, who is currently in a relationship with actor, Orlando Bloom, dropped the video around Midnight on Thursday, she confirmed that she is actually pregnant.
omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore ??— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020
The video, unlike the majority of Perry's other music videos, is fairly simple with an ethereal element.
It features her cradling a baby bump while dressed in a series of costumes that point to her harmony with nature.
PopSugar describes the video as "a beautiful ode to motherhood and new life, which Perry seems happy to embrace with her fiancé."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon stops by 2une In
-
New requirements necessary to receive SNAP benefits may result in 31k people...
-
Wing Mania with Tin Roof Brewing -Interview
-
EBR School Superintendent Search Continues
-
Doctors, first responders taking extra precautions ahead of Louisiana's first coronavirus case