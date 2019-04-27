79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Katy Perry, Leon Bridges headline Jazz Fest Saturday

3 hours 54 minutes 14 seconds ago Saturday, April 27 2019 Apr 27, 2019 April 27, 2019 2:39 PM April 27, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Katy Perry and Leon Bridges are among the top names headlining the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
  
Perry, who's known for her over-the-top costumes and pop music, will close out the Acura Stage on Saturday.
  
Soul singer Leon Bridges closes out the Gentilly Stage.
  
The third day of the festival also features a wide variety of Louisiana artists. Singer Irma Thomas is a frequent performer on the larger stages, but Saturday she's also ducking into the kids tent for a special performance with Johnette Downing and Scott Billington.
  
The festival is also marking its 50th anniversary by highlighting the region's musical greats.
  
A special performance at the blues tent Sunday celebrates the "New Orleans Piano Professors" such as Professor Longhair and Fats Domino.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days