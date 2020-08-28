Latest Weather Blog
Katy Perry gives birth to a baby girl
Pop singer Katy Perry and her partner Orlando Bloom welcomed a bundle of joy into the world Thursday, a brand new baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom.
Both Perry and Bloom shared the news on their Instagram accounts by way of a birth announcement from Unicef, a humanitarian UN agency the couple actively supports.
Unicef's birth announcement quoted the two as saying, "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter."
The couple went on to explain that as delighted as they are, they realize not every family can welcome their new baby into the world safely. Citing a lack of healthcare workers and access to adequate medical supplies as reasons for numerous unsafe births around the world, the couple encouraged the public to donate to Unicef.
View this post on Instagram
Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.? ? “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.? ? “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.? ? “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥? can bloom with generosity.? ? Gratefully-? ? Katy & Orlando.”? ? Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
Perry and Bloom have been linked romantically since they were seen together during a 2016 Golden Globes after-party.
Perry is a first-time mom at 35 and Bloom, 43, welcomes little Daisy as his second child. He and his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, have a nine-year-old son named Flynn.
