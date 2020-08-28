Katy Perry gives birth to a baby girl

Katy Perry Photo: Good Morning America

Pop singer Katy Perry and her partner Orlando Bloom welcomed a bundle of joy into the world Thursday, a brand new baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom.

Both Perry and Bloom shared the news on their Instagram accounts by way of a birth announcement from Unicef, a humanitarian UN agency the couple actively supports.

Unicef's birth announcement quoted the two as saying, "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter."

The couple went on to explain that as delighted as they are, they realize not every family can welcome their new baby into the world safely. Citing a lack of healthcare workers and access to adequate medical supplies as reasons for numerous unsafe births around the world, the couple encouraged the public to donate to Unicef.

Perry and Bloom have been linked romantically since they were seen together during a 2016 Golden Globes after-party.

Perry is a first-time mom at 35 and Bloom, 43, welcomes little Daisy as his second child. He and his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, have a nine-year-old son named Flynn.