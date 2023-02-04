Katie Easter - Multimedia Journalist, Anchor

Katie Easter is a Multimedia Journalist and Saturday Morning Anchor on WBRZ News 2.

Katie returned to Louisiana to join WBRZ in January of 2022 after spending time at WDKY FOX 56 in Lexington, Kentucky. Easter is happy to be back in South Louisiana after previously working at KLFY News 10 and KATC TV 3 in Lafayette.

Katie knew she wanted to wot work on television when watching her namesake, Katie Couric growing up in Farmington, MO, outside of St. Louis. She loved the news so much it delayed her getting ready for school. That admiration inspired her to study communications at Linderwood University in St. Charles, MO.

Katie enjoys swimming laps, going to the gym, and spending time with her dog Cooper.

If you have questions or story tips for Katie, you can reach him at keaster@wbrz.com

Facebook: @Katieeasternews

Instagram: Katieeaster_news

Twitter: @KatieEasterNews