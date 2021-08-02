Kathy Griffin announces cancer diagnosis

Kathy Griffin

BATON ROUGE - Actress and comedian Kathy Griffin announced Monday that she's been diagnosed with lung cancer, CNN reports.

She shared the news on her Instagram account, posting: "I've got to tell you guys something. I have cancer."

She went on to say: "I'm about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked!"

Her condition is described as stage one and contained to her left lung.

Griffin says her medical team is "very optimistic" and she does not anticipate undergoing chemotherapy or radiation.

The 60-year-old star added that she expects to "be up and running around as usual in a month or less."

Members of Griffin's family have also battled cancer.

Her brother Gary passed away in 2014 following a cancer diagnosis. Then, in September of 2017, Griffin lost her sister Joyce to the illness.

Griffin, known for her tenacious personality and quick-wit, was only 18 when she convinced her parents to move to Los Angeles so she could pursue a career in show business. During the early 1980's, she got her start in the industry by performing with a well-known Los Angeles improvisational comedy troupe called The Groundlings.

Throughout her decades-long career Griffin has won a Grammy, two Emmy's and a host of other awards.