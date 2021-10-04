Kaplan police searching for escaped inmate

Blake Blanchard

KAPLAN - Authorities in Kaplan are searching for a prisoner who escaped from the Kaplan City Jail over the weekend.

According to KATC, Blake Blanchard was being held on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, simple criminal damage to property, and other related charges.

He escaped from the jail Sunday morning, while the inmates were showering, officials say.

Blanchard was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, grey shorts, and no shoes.

Police are warning citizens who might see Blanchard not to approach him, but to call 911 or the police department at (225) 643-8600.