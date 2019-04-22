79°
Kansas patrol: Army vet, wife killed in crash with vulture
MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say a vulture caused a crash that killed an Army veteran and his wife as they rode a motorcycle in southern Kansas.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says the bird came out of a ditch Saturday afternoon and struck 42-year-old Brandon Husband, of Fowler, in the head on a rural road near Medicine Lodge, about 75 miles southwest of Wichita. The motorcycle then went off the road, struck a barbed wire fence and overturned.
The patrol says neither Husband nor his wife, 43-year-old Jennifer Lynn Husband , was wearing a helmet.
Brandon Husband's obituary says he served one tour in Kosovo, three in Afghanistan and was part of an Iraqi soldier training mission on the Iraq-Jordan border.
The Husbands leave behind four children.
