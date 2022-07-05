Latest Weather Blog
Kansas Congressman's son 'dabs' during swearing-in photo op
WASHINGTON - A new Kansas Congressman is dishing out discipline after his 17-year-old son pulled a dance move resembling a sneeze during a photo shoot with House Speaker Paul Ryan after the U.S. House of Representatives swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol.
U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall tweeted: "He's grounded."
Just so you know @SpeakerRyan: He's grounded. https://t.co/PGGhYXEfQv— Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) January 3, 2017
During the photo shoot Tuesday, Cal Marshall held the Bible with his father and Ryan. As the photographer prepared to take photos, the son raised one arm in the move popularized by sports celebrities known as dabbing, hiding his face as if he was about to sneeze.
Ryan asked if he was OK. As the teen began laughing, Marshall said, "He's sneezing."
Marshall, an obstetrician, won the 1st District seat after beating incumbent tea party favorite Tim Huelskamp in the Republican primary.
Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don't get what dabbing is, though. pic.twitter.com/E2hFgyPYZT— Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 3, 2017
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Body of 17-year-old recovered in Blind River after party boat accident
-
Family, including two young children, saved from capsized boat in Lake Pontchartrain
-
6 dead, 30 hurt in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade
-
Court delay? Couple accused of murdering daughter claim they've had COVID exposure
-
WBRZ's 'Fireworks on the Mississippi' a smash hit in Downtown Baton Rouge