Kamala Harris to receive COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday

42 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, December 29 2020 Dec 29, 2020 December 29, 2020 8:28 AM December 29, 2020 in News
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff

WASHINGTON - After Dr. Anthony Fauci, Vice President Pence, and President-elect Biden publicly received their COVID-19 vaccinations last week, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is following suit.

She's scheduled to receive her vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 29. 

According to ABC News, Harris will be joined by her husband Doug Emhoff as the COVID-19 vaccine is administered to both of them on Tuesday morning in Washington D.C.

Biden and Harris did not receive their vaccinations at the same time at the behest of medical experts who explained that if either Biden or Harris reported any side effects, they would not experience them on the same day.

President Trump has yet to be vaccinated, and White House representatives told reporters that he won't be until the inoculation is recommended by the White House medical team.

