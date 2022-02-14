63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Kalista Mitrisin - Multi Media Journalist

3 hours 46 minutes 47 seconds ago Monday, February 14 2022 Feb 14, 2022 February 14, 2022 8:24 AM February 14, 2022 in News Team

Kalista Mitrisin is a Multi-Media Journalist that joined the WBRZ family in January of 2022. Born and raised in Lehigh Valley, she followed to neighboring Penn State where she got her Bachelors in Corporate Communication with a concentration in Journalism. While at Penn State, Mitrisin gained her experience through different media outlets (radio and television) and interned at WFMZ-TV where she later became their Radio Traffic Reporter.

 

‘Broadcast Journalism gives me the opportunity to educate and influence through the power of storytelling.’

 

Mitrisin enjoys traveling, exploring, researching, and experiencing different cultures to gain a broader perspective about people. She currently live in Baton Rouge with her puppy Gatsby.

 

FB: Kalista Mitrisin

Trending News

IG: @kalistamitrisin

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days