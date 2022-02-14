Kalista Mitrisin - Multi Media Journalist

Kalista Mitrisin is a Multi-Media Journalist that joined the WBRZ family in January of 2022. Born and raised in Lehigh Valley, she followed to neighboring Penn State where she got her Bachelors in Corporate Communication with a concentration in Journalism. While at Penn State, Mitrisin gained her experience through different media outlets (radio and television) and interned at WFMZ-TV where she later became their Radio Traffic Reporter.

‘Broadcast Journalism gives me the opportunity to educate and influence through the power of storytelling.’

Mitrisin enjoys traveling, exploring, researching, and experiencing different cultures to gain a broader perspective about people. She currently live in Baton Rouge with her puppy Gatsby.

FB: Kalista Mitrisin

IG: @kalistamitrisin