Kaitlyn Joshua advocates for expanded abortion access at DNC, Louisiana Right to Life responds

BATON ROUGE— Louisiana Right to Life responded to Kaitlyn Joshua's speech at the Democratic National Convention, arguing she misinterpreted the state's current abortion ban.

Joshua is one of three women participating in Vice President Kamala Harris' nationwide Reproductive Rights Tour. She appeared alongside Amanda Zurawski and Hadley Duvall during day one of the DNC.

During her speech, Joshua told her story of being denied care at two hospitals in Louisiana after discovering she had a miscarriage in 2022.

"Because of Louisiana's abortion ban, no one could confirm I was miscarrying. I was in pain; bleeding so much that my husband feared for my life. No woman should experience what I endured, but too many have," Joshua said.

Joshua has advocated for expanded abortion access ever since, saying she wants to use her story to bring awareness to the impacts abortion bans have on mothers seeking healthcare.

"Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will fight for reproductive rights and our freedom and our shared future," Joshua said.

Wednesday, Louisiana Right to Life released a statement called Joshua's speech was a "gross misinterpretation" of state law.

Sarah Zagorski, communications director for Louisiana Right to Life, argues provisions in current state law sufficiently distinguish a miscarriage from an abortion.

"Protocol for miscarriage care under Louisiana law is clear, and no part of our law requires a physician to delay prenatal care as Joshua was told by a local physician group," Zargorski said. "Unfortunately, the DNC is utilizing a tragic story to elicit confusion and disapproval for pro-life laws. Their ultimate goal is to advance abortion-on-demand, for any reason, up until the moment of birth."

Dr. Angela Parise, a New Orleans based OBGYN, claims she has never seen a doctor deny care to any patient who is suffering a miscarriage.

"I commonly treat patients suffering from the tragedy of miscarriage. Louisiana law is clear that physicians can provide miscarriage management," Parise said.