73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Kailin Chio named SEC Freshman of the Week

3 hours 10 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, February 25 2025 Feb 25, 2025 February 25, 2025 12:58 PM February 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE - LSU Gymnastics freshman Kailin Chio was named the Week Eight SEC Freshman of the Week. She won her fourth straight all-around title against No. 9 Kentucky to win her fourth straight conference honor. 

Chio posted a score of 39.575 in the all-around last Friday to help lead LSU to a win over the Wildcats. She posted meet-high scores of 9.925 on vault and 9.875 on bars for the Tigers.

The freshman took home three titles following her performance on vault, bars and the all-around, moving her career total to 13. She has now taken home at least one event title in all but one meet this year.

Chio currently ranks the No. 4 gymnast in the country with her National Qualifying Score of 39.615 in the all-around and is ranked in the top 25 nationally in every event, including top 10 placements on vault and beam.

Trending News

She is now tied with Haleigh Bryant for the most SEC Awards during a freshman season with six.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days