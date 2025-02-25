Latest Weather Blog
Kailin Chio named SEC Freshman of the Week
BATON ROUGE - LSU Gymnastics freshman Kailin Chio was named the Week Eight SEC Freshman of the Week. She won her fourth straight all-around title against No. 9 Kentucky to win her fourth straight conference honor.
Chio posted a score of 39.575 in the all-around last Friday to help lead LSU to a win over the Wildcats. She posted meet-high scores of 9.925 on vault and 9.875 on bars for the Tigers.
The freshman took home three titles following her performance on vault, bars and the all-around, moving her career total to 13. She has now taken home at least one event title in all but one meet this year.
Chio currently ranks the No. 4 gymnast in the country with her National Qualifying Score of 39.615 in the all-around and is ranked in the top 25 nationally in every event, including top 10 placements on vault and beam.
She is now tied with Haleigh Bryant for the most SEC Awards during a freshman season with six.
