Kaepernick donates $50K to Meals on Wheels after Trump swipe

3 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, March 22 2017 Mar 22, 2017 March 22, 2017 6:53 AM March 22, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Meals on Wheels has confirmed a $50,000 donation from former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The group that provides food for seniors in need thanked Kaepernick for his donation on Tuesday. It came a day after President Donald Trump took a swipe Kaepernick during a campaign-style rally in Kentucky by taking credit for the lack of suitors for the free agent. Kaepernick's refusal to stand for "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of 49ers games last season as a protest of police treatment of minorities became a topic of national debate.

Meals on Wheels faces a sharp funding cut under Trump's proposed budget.

Kaepernick is also promoting a campaign to raise millions of dollars for drought relief in Somalia.

