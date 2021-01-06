K9 shot by suspect during traffic stop, police say dog will recover

BATON ROUGE - A police dog was shot during a Tuesday night traffic stop in north Baton Rouge.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident unfolded shortly before midnight when a K9 officer and his police dog, 'Mack,' pulled over a suspected stolen white Dodge Ram pick-up truck in the 300 block of North 18th Street.

As the two waited for assisting officers to arrive, police say the four occupants in the vehicle attempted to flee on foot.

A chase ensued, during which Mack reportedly bit one of the suspects. The suspect retaliated by firing a weapon, shooting and injuring the dog.

Mack was brought to the LSU Veterinary Clinic to treat his injuries, which were deemed non-life threatening.

Police say two of the suspects involved have been arrested,18-year-old Silas Clouatre and 31-year-old Jerell Hebert. They added that the other two suspects remain at large.

According to police, Clouatre was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, illegal carrying of a weapon, illegal use of a weapon, injuring a police animal, and resisting an officer. Hebert was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Mack is a one year veteran with BRPD.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867).