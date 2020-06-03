K-pop fans unite to drown out racially insensitive tweets

On Wednesday morning, the hashtag #WhiteLivesMatter was trending on Twitter.

But if a user were to investigate the reason for the hashtag's spot among trending topics, they'd find that K-Pop fans were behind the majority of recent #WhiteLivesMatter tweets.

When some users utilized the hashtag to promote opinions that many would consider insensitive or prejudice, K-Pop fans decided to stamp out the posts by using the very same hashtag in a flurry of tweets that either promoted racial equality, poked fun at prejudice, or were just pure nonsense.

While some of the K-pop fan's tweets were met with anger and hostility from people who didn’t get the joke or responded just to the hashtag, far more signaled their approval.

At least for a period of time, the posts completely buried nearly all actual racist messages using the hashtag.

The fans are likely based in the U.S., as many who posted videos have American accents, and fans in Korea are typically less active on Twitter.

