K-9's assistance during traffic stop leads to discovery of 18 pounds of meth

1 hour 48 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, February 01 2021 Feb 1, 2021 February 01, 2021 8:59 AM February 01, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
LAFAYETTE PARISH - A Louisiana State Police K-9 assisted troopers in the discovery of a significant amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Saturday (Jan. 30) afternoon.

Louisiana State Police say it was shortly before 1:30 p.m. when an SUV was pulled over for committing a traffic violation on I-10 east in Lafayette Parish.

But the traffic stop turned out to become more than a routine issuing of a ticket.

According to state police, Trooper K-9 “Jack” indicated a positive alert on the vehicle and officials proceeded to search the vehicle. This led to the discovery of and seizure of approximately 18 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in the vehicle's cargo area.

Police say the driver was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the drug-related charges.

