Juveniles arrested after police pursuit of stolen truck ends in north BR crash

BATON ROUGE - Late Monday night, Nov. 30, a police pursuit that spanned less than two miles came to an abrupt conclusion when a stolen truck slammed into a North Street business.

According to a representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident began when police noticed a stolen truck within the 2800 block of Adams Avenue.

Authorities say they attempted to pull the driver of the truck over, but the driver took off. The vehicle then led police on a pursuit that ended with the truck crashing into a business on North Street.

After the crash, police say four individuals jumped out of the truck and tried to hide in the nearby building. But officials used a K-9 unit to apprehend the four, who turned out to be juveniles.

Police say additional details regarding the incident and the four arrested juveniles' charges will be announced later.