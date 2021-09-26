Juvenile taken to hospital with burns after electrical outlet reportedly malfunctioned, set BR home ablaze

BATON ROUGE - A child was taken to a hospital Sunday night after an electrical outlet allegedly backfired and set a home on fire.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the blaze was reported shortly after 7 p.m. on Brownlee Street, just off Bawell Street. Firefighters arrived to find two rooms inside the home engulfed in flames.

The fire was contained, though much of the house sustained heavy smoke damage.

Investigators were told the fire started after the juvenile plugged a device into a wall outlet and the outlet "flashed." Paramedics took the child to a hospital to be treated for burns.

Red Cross was called to assist the residents.