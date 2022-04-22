82°
15-year-old taken to hospital after reported shooting off Staring Lane
BATON ROUGE - A teen was taken to a hospital Friday after a reported shooting in a neighborhood near Staring Lane.
The 15-year-old was reportedly shot sometime before 1:30 p.m. on Avis Avenue. Authorities said the victim was taken to an area children's hospital.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story.
