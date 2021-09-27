83°
Juvenile taken to hospital after electrical outlet reportedly malfunctioned, set BR home ablaze

Monday, September 27 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A child was taken to a hospital Sunday night after an electrical outlet allegedly sparked a house fire.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the blaze was reported shortly after 7 p.m. on Brownlee Street, just off Bawell Street. Firefighters arrived to find two rooms inside the home engulfed in flames.

The fire was contained, though much of the house sustained heavy smoke damage.

Investigators were told the fire started after the juvenile plugged a device into a wall outlet and the outlet "flashed."

Paramedics took the child to a hospital, and the youth's injuries were later confirmed as minor.

Red Cross was called to assist the residents.

