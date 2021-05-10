Juvenile suspect on the run after crashing stolen car, leaving 15-year-old dead

OPELOUSAS - A juvenile is on the run from police after leading state troopers on a chase and then crashing a stolen SUV carrying four other children, leaving one of them dead.

Louisiana State Police said the pursuit began on US 167 around 2 a.m. after troopers spotted the a Ford Explorer speeding. Police pursued the vehicle after the driver refused to pull over but eventually gave up the chase due to dangerous weather conditions.

Troopers soon found the vehicle wrecked along US 167 near LA 749. After the pursuit, troopers discovered the suspect's vehicle had veered off the road, hitting a parked car, flipping, and crashing into a utility pole.

Police found four juvenile passengers at the crash scene, including 15-year-old Trashawn Harrison of Abbeville, who was launched from the vehicle and died. The other three passengers taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

None of them were wearing seatbelts, police said.

The driver fled the scene on foot and is currently at large. Police discovered after the wreck that the car had been stolen from Abbeville just hours earlier.

No other details related to the suspect were immediately available. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact State Police.