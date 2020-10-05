Juvenile suspect arrested in overnight murder at Ascension trailer park

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies have arrested a teenager in a deadly stabbing that happened early Monday morning.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the killing happened shortly before 1 a.m. at the L&D Trailer Park of LA 42. Deputies identified the victim as Nathaniel McLeod Sr.

A 17-year-old was arrested later that morning at a nearby home. Investigators believe the two were involved in a fight before the stabbing.

The suspect was booked into the St. Bernard Youth Detention Center on a charge of second-degree murder.

This is a developing story.