Juvenile suspect arrested in overnight murder at Ascension trailer park

By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies have arrested a teenager in a deadly stabbing that happened early Monday morning.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the killing happened shortly before 1 a.m. at the L&D Trailer Park of LA 42. Deputies identified the victim as Nathaniel McLeod Sr. 

A 17-year-old was arrested later that morning at a nearby home. Investigators believe the two were involved in a fight before the stabbing.

The suspect was booked into the St. Bernard Youth Detention Center on a charge of second-degree murder.

This is a developing story.

