Juvenile still at large after shooting off Jefferson Highway Monday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - An adult was shot by a juvenile at the Warwick Apartment complex along Jefferson Highway Monday afternoon.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:16 p.m. Monday.

Officers said the adult had non-life-threatening injuries. The BRPD said it believes the shooting was intentional and that the juvenile is still at large, but did not release any further information.