Juvenile still at large after shooting off Jefferson Highway Monday afternoon

59 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, March 07 2023 Mar 7, 2023 March 07, 2023 9:41 AM March 07, 2023 in News
BATON ROUGE - An adult was shot by a juvenile at the Warwick Apartment complex along Jefferson Highway Monday afternoon. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:16 p.m. Monday. 

Officers said the adult had non-life-threatening injuries. The BRPD said it believes the shooting was intentional and that the juvenile is still at large, but did not release any further information. 

