78°
Latest Weather Blog
Juvenile still at large after shooting off Jefferson Highway Monday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - An adult was shot by a juvenile at the Warwick Apartment complex along Jefferson Highway Monday afternoon.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:16 p.m. Monday.
Officers said the adult had non-life-threatening injuries. The BRPD said it believes the shooting was intentional and that the juvenile is still at large, but did not release any further information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police: Teacher's aide faces arrest after hitting toddler at BR Head Start...
-
Livingston Parish Library Director resigns amid battle over censoring books
-
Search for missing man attracts national attention; causes concerns about safety in...
-
EBR traffic light synchronization showing steady progress; expected to be complete by...
-
In rare interview, sitting judge discusses 'failure' of suspects getting multiple bonds...
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs