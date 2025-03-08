Juvenile shot in leg on Success Street; police investigating

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was shot in the leg Saturday on Success Street, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The shooting took place in the 1600 block of Success Street, and based on preliminary information, the injured person is 14 years old. Police officials say the shooting is non-life-threatening and it is undetermined whether it was a self-inflicted injury.

BRPD is investigating the shooting.