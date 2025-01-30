78°
Latest Weather Blog
Juvenile jailed in Zachary shooting
ZACHARY - A juvenile was arrested Wednesday evening after one person was shot at a Zachary apartment complex.
The Zachary Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Garden View Apartments complex near Lee and Main streets. One person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Trending News
No information about what charges the juvenile faces has been released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Flights to DC out of Baton Rouge, New Orleans delayed after collision...
-
30th Alzheimer's Educational Conference happening this week in the city
-
2une In Previews: 7th Annual Gumbo Run
-
Louisiana attorney speaks on concerns from community over immigration policy changes
-
LDWF: Four arrested in hunting license scam, lied about being disabled veterans