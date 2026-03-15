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Juvenile injured in shooting on Joor Road, deputies say it may be tied to ongoing "beefs"
BATON ROUGE - A juvenile injured in a shooting Saturday night at The Reserve at Joor apartment complex told deputies that it may be related to ongoing "beefs".
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office arrived on Joor Road around 7 p.m. on Saturday to find a male juvenile who was shot in the leg while in the backseat of a vehicle.
He was later brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The juvenile told deputies that he was unsure why he was shot, but said it may be tied to ongoing "beefs" he has with other people.
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The incident remains under investigation.
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