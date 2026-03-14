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Juvenile injured in shooting at The Reserve at Joor apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was injured in a shooting Saturday at The Reserve at Joor apartment complex, officials confirmed.
Officials received the call around 6:50 p.m., and the victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
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No other information was immediately available.
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