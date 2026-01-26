29°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Juvenile injured in crash near Hollywood Street and North Foster Drive

Monday, January 26 2026 6:54 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Authorities responded to a Monday night crash involving a juvenile near Hollywood Street and North Foster Drive.

The crash occurred around 6:45 p.m.

The juvenile was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. 

