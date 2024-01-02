35°
Latest Weather Blog
Juvenile injured after unknown suspect shot at house off North Foster Drive
BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was taken to a hospital after a reported shooting off North Foster Drive Monday evening.
Officials said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday on Sherwood Street. One person, a juvenile, was injured and taken to a hospital, but there was no word on the severity of their injuries.
Trending News
The Baton Rouge Police Department said an unknown person shot at a house, injuring a juvenile. The severity of their injuries was unclear.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teenager killed, four others hurt in drive-by shooting New Year's Day
-
Fitness resolution experts say: start slowly and keep going
-
Malik Nabers breaks LSU receiving yards record during ReliaQuest Bowl; Tigers beat...
-
Iberville Parish deputies confiscate five stolen guns fired on New Year's Eve
-
BREC hosting live Christmas tree recycling event until Jan. 10