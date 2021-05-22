83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Juvenile found shot after reports of gunfire in Port Allen

3 hours 21 minutes 40 seconds ago Saturday, May 22 2021 May 22, 2021 May 22, 2021 9:29 AM May 22, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

PORT ALLEN - Police found a juvenile shot after responding to reports of gunfire on Maryland Avenue Friday night.

Port Allen Police said the male juvenile, whose exact age was not released, was found shot and rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.  Police did not release much other information in a short news release Saturday.

The shooting happened just before nine o'clock, police said.

Multiple people called to report hearing gunfire and police said they found the juvenile injured when they responded to investigate.

Trending News

Police said there were no suspects in the case.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days