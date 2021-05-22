83°
Juvenile found shot after reports of gunfire in Port Allen
PORT ALLEN - Police found a juvenile shot after responding to reports of gunfire on Maryland Avenue Friday night.
Port Allen Police said the male juvenile, whose exact age was not released, was found shot and rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police did not release much other information in a short news release Saturday.
The shooting happened just before nine o'clock, police said.
Multiple people called to report hearing gunfire and police said they found the juvenile injured when they responded to investigate.
Police said there were no suspects in the case.
