Juvenile fatally shot near Plank Road Friday

BATON ROUGE - A child is dead after a reported shooting in Baton Rouge Friday afternoon.

The gunfire was reported around 4 p.m. on Topeka Street near Mohican Street. Police said a juvenile male was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story.

