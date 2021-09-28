Juvenile charged in Port Allen shooting over the weekend will be tried as an adult

PORT ALLEN - A juvenile accused of shooting and wounding a person in West Baton Rouge over the weekend will be tried as an adult, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The Port Allen Police Department said the shooting happened Sunday afternoon on N Alexander Avenue. The victim was hit by gunfire but is expected to survive.

A juvenile suspect was later arrested in the shooting. The department said it was decided at hearing this week that the juvenile will be charged as an adult.

He was booked into the West Baton Parish jail on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery, illegal use of weapon, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

It's the second shooting carried out by a juvenile in the West Baton Rouge area in about a week's time. Last weekend, a teen was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a man at a bar in Port Allen.