Juvenile charged after shooting airsoft gun at children playing basketball

ZACHARY - A juvenile is facing criminal charges after he allegedly shot airsoft pellets at a group of children playing outside Thursday evening.

Zachary Police said the suspect, who's under the age of 18, turned himself in after his parents brought him to the station.

According to the department, the two juvenile victims—a young boy and girl—told police they were hit by the pellets as a truck carrying multiple people in the back drove by on Old Weiss Road. A post on social media said the truck initially drove past the children but turned around and slowed down as it drove by a second time.

Police did not immediately say what charges the suspect is facing.