Juvenile arrested in connection with threats made against Erath schools

VERMILION PARISH - The Erath Police Department says a juvenile has been arrested in connection with threats made against three Erath schools.

According to KATC, Chief Anna LaPointe says an unidentified juvenile who is over the age of 10 was charged with communicating false information of planned bombing and will face consequences in the courts.

The youngster was arrested around 10 p.m., Wednesday.

This situation seemed like a repeat of what happened last week, on Feb. 7 when a note that was found on a school bus led authorities to evacuate Dozier Elementary, Erath Middle, and High School.

KATC reports that an investigation into the Feb. 7 event has been completed.

A third-grader was spoken to in connection with the incident and seemed to be completely unaware of the repercussions of their actions.

Chief LaPointe said, "The child didn't even know that what happened Friday (the evacuations) was because of what they did. The parent was very upset."

The child was not charged with anything, due to their age.