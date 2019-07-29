89°
Juvenile arrested after teen injured in weekend shooting on Huron Street

2 hours 37 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, July 29 2019 Jul 29, 2019 July 29, 2019 9:27 AM July 29, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: Authorities say a 16-year-old male has been arrested for the Sunday night shooting.

According to BRPD, the juvenile was booked and charged with negligent injuring and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile. 

******

BATON ROUGE- Police are responding to a shooting off Plank Road that left one person injured. 

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. Sunday on Huron Street off Plank Road.

Authorities say a 19-year-old woman has been transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

