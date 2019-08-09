86°
Juvenile arrested after teen injured in weekend shooting on Huron Street
UPDATE: Authorities say a 16-year-old male has been arrested for the Sunday night shooting.
According to BRPD, the juvenile was booked and charged with negligent injuring and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.
******
BATON ROUGE- Police are responding to a shooting off Plank Road that left one person injured.
The incident was reported around 5 p.m. Sunday on Huron Street off Plank Road.
Authorities say a 19-year-old woman has been transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
