Juvenile arrested after bomb threat at Denham Springs school Friday

DENHAM SPRINGS - After a bomb threat caused the Denham Springs Freshman High School campus to go into lockdown on Friday morning, officers said a juvenile was arrested Saturday for making the threat.

The bomb threat came in Friday morning to the campus and sent school operations into a state of "restricted flow." Officers with the Denham Springs Police Department were able to arrest the juvenile on Saturday.

The boy was arrested for one count each of terrorizing, communicating false information of planned bombing, and interference with the operation of a school. He was booked into the Florida Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

“We take all threats seriously in Denham Springs and investigate them to the fullest extent," said Sgt. Scott Sterling with the DSPD. "Thanks to assistance from our friends at the LSP Fusion Center and the LPSO, our DSPD School Resource Officers worked with our detectives to obtain an arrest warrant for the juvenile and make the arrest. Hopefully, we can begin to send a message, we want to provide our students with the safest learning environment possible.”