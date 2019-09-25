Juul to end production advertising, replace CEO

NEW YORK- The CEO of Juul is stepping down from his position.

According to CNN, Juul announced Wednesday that CEO Kevin Burns will be replaced by K.C. Crosthwaite, who had been chief growth officer at tobacco company Altria. The outlet said that Altria bought a 35 percent stake in Juul last year for about $13 billion.

Juul and vaping companies are facing a crisis due to the growing number of deaths and illnesses tied to the products.

The company also said it plans to suspend all TV, print and digital ads and it will stop some of its lobbying efforts.