Justin Verlander throws no-hitter against the Blue Jays

Justin Verlander pitched his third career no-hitter, punctuating a dominant season by striking out 14 to lead the Houston Astros past the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0.

Verlander is now tied for the third-most no-hitters of all time, trailing Nolan Ryan (seven) and Sandy Koufax (four).

The 36-year-old has thrown 152 innings of 3.19 ERA ball for his career, and he's got another playoff trip ahead of him.