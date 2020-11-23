59°
Latest Weather Blog
Justin Timberlake invited back to Super Bowl halftime show
Justin Timberlake has finally been invited back to the Super Bowl halftime show, 14 years after the "wardrobe malfunction" with Janet Jackson caused a national controversy.
The NFL announced Sunday night that Timberlake will headline the Super Bowl halftime show Feb. 4 in Minnesota.
This will be the third time for Timberlake to perform at halftime, the most for any entertainer. Timberlake performed at the 2001 Super Bowl with N'Sync, and he sang "Rock Your Body" with Jackson in 2004 in Houston. That performance concluded with Timberlake ripping her costume to reveal her right breast bare except for a nipple shield.
That drew CBS a $550,000 fine from the Federal Communications Commission that was later overturned.
Timberlake has won 10 Grammys, and the Tennessee native also has won four Emmys.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
15-year-old charged with 1st degree murder; BRPD investigating 5th Friday homicide
-
St. Vincent de Paul workers begin preparing for their Thanksgiving meal distribution
-
54-year-old man killed during robbery; BRPD investigating 5th Friday homicide
-
Officials urge everyone to get vaccinated while some still have doubt
-
Mayor: No decision yet on changes to Baton Rouge Mardi Gras in...
Sports Video
-
Catholic freshman Daniel Beale has been thrown into super stardom thanks to...
-
Can Jameis Winston lead this Saints offense?; Fantasy Focus Week 11 with...
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 7 - Baylor Langlois
-
Clay Polk is Central football's master of mystery
-
Late defensive stands and timely passing give Catholic 27-21 win over Acadiana