76°
Latest Weather Blog
Justin and Hailey Bieber plan to tie the knot... again
SOUTH CAROLINA - Justin and Hailey Bieber are all set to say, "I do" for the second time.
The couple kick-started their nuptials with an intimate rehearsal dinner at a hotel in Bluffton, South Carolina.
The celebrations took place on Sunday night with their family members and close pals in attendance.
Justin, 25, and Hailey, 22, enjoyed their first wedding in a private New York courthouse ceremony on September 13, 2018.
The two first met in 2009, when Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, introduced them backstage, at The Today Show.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Early voters show up in droves to vote on St. George proposal
-
White gameday: Montana Tech football field inundated with snow Saturday
-
Wayde Sims' family release butterflies in his honor
-
Truck stop in Grosse Tete sees spike in visitors after camel story...
-
Laine Hardy surprises elementary students in Central
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese