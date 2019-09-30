87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Justin and Hailey Bieber plan to tie the knot... again

4 hours 2 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, September 30 2019 Sep 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 8:24 AM September 30, 2019 in News
Source: Twitter
By: WBRZ Staff

SOUTH CAROLINA - Justin and Hailey Bieber are all set to say, "I do" for the second time.

The couple kick-started their nuptials with an intimate rehearsal dinner at a hotel in Bluffton, South Carolina.

The celebrations took place on Sunday night with their family members and close pals in attendance.

Justin, 25, and Hailey, 22, enjoyed their first wedding in a private New York courthouse ceremony on September 13, 2018.

The two first met in 2009, when Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, introduced them backstage, at The Today Show.   

