Justices won't step into Mississippi gay rights legal fight

4 years 6 days 23 hours ago Monday, January 08 2018 Jan 8, 2018 January 08, 2018 8:47 AM January 08, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON- The Supreme Court is refusing to intervene in a legal fight over a Mississippi law that lets government workers and private business people cite their own religious beliefs to deny services to LGBT people.
  
Opponents say the law could lead to discrimination against those who support same-sex marriage.
  
The justices did not comment Monday in their decision to leave in place a federal appeals court ruling that allowed the law to take effect. A three-judge panel held that the law's challengers failed to show they would be harmed by it. The appellate judges did not rule on the law's substance.
  
The measure was signed into law by Gov. Phil Byant in 2016, but it was blocked for more than a year amid several legal challenges. It took effect Oct. 10.

