Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for "benign gallbladder condition"

BATLTIMORE - A Supreme Court spokeswoman announced that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized on Tuesday afternoon for "a benign gallbladder condition" that had caused an infection.

According to ABC News, 87-year-old Ginsburg is expected to remain at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore for a day or two but still plans to engage in Wednesday's telephonic oral arguments when the court will hear oral arguments in a case involving the Affordable Care Act's contraceptive mandate.

Ginsburg participated in questioning on Monday and Tuesday by phone during the court's first live-streamed proceedings.

Justice Ginsburg, who was most recently hospitalized in November of 2019 for a possible infection, has been continuing her famous workouts during the pandemic at a special fitness space set aside for her inside the courthouse.

In January, she declared that she is "cancer-free."